11 rescued from flesh trade trained in beauty therapy

PANAJI: Eleven victims who were rescued from flesh trade have undergone two months training in beauty therapy at the state-run protective home at Merces. The training would help them to get employment post release from the protective home, said officials.

The initiative was undertaken by Department of Women and Child Development, Goa in collaboration with NGO ARZ (Anyay Rahit Zindagi).

According to the information, professionals from a city-based hair and beauty salon conducted the training programme which was financed by the department of women and child development.

“The decision of providing training in beauty therapy was to ensure that the victims learn a skill, which would help them to get employment post release from the protective home,” said Juliana Lohar, Coordinator, ARZ.

She said that a large number of girls become victim of trafficking due to economic reasons. “The skill training in beauty therapy would create better opportunities for employment and a respectable earning post release”, said Lohar.

According to information, the decision of training the victims in beauty therapy was based on a study conducted by ARZ, wherein majority of the victims lodged at protective home showed interest in learning the skill of beauty treatment.

“I always wanted to be a beauty therapist. I am happy that I got opportunity to do this course. Once back home I will take a job at a beauty parlour,” said one of the victims.

ARZ said that they also conducted a survey to know skill demand in the native state/country of the victims with the assistance of local NGOs.

According to ARZ, it was found that job opportunities in beauty treatment were good and the salaries ranged between Rs 10,000 to Rs 18,000 per month, which was good enough to manage monthly expenses.

ARZ has contacted NGOs in the native state/country of the victims to assist them who have successfully completed the course in beauty therapy in getting employment after their release from protective home, Goa.