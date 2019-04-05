11 central observers in Goa to ensure smooth conduct of polls

PANAJI: For smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha polls in Goa and the by-elections to three state assembly constituencies, the Election Commission of India has appointed seven general observers, three expenditure observers and one police observer.

These observers have reached their places of service and are available to the general public and political parties.

The general observers for North Goa are Manisha Trighatia, who has been appointed as the general observer for Mandrem, Pernem, Bicholim, Thivim, Mapusa, Siolim, Saligao, Calangute, Porvorim and Aldona areas, with contact no 9607921015 and Sudipta Chatterjee, who has been appointed as general observer for Panaji, Taleigao, Santa Cruz, St Andre, Cumbharjua, Maem, Sanquelim, Poriem, Valpoi and Priol areas, with contact no 9607921010.

The general observer for Mandrem by-election is Ruby Borah, with contact no 9607921012, while Jineviva Kindo, IAS, has been appointed as general observer for Mapusa with contact no 9607921011. Suchitra Sinha is the general observer for Shiroda constituency and can be contacted on number 9370951728.

North Goa District Collector R Menaka Thursday held a meeting with the general observers and police observer and reviewed the progress relating to preparedness of the elections. The general observers for South Goa are Indra Mallo, IAS, who has been deployed for Ponda, Shiroda, Marcaim, Mormugao, Vasco, Dabolim, Cortalim, Nuvem, Curtorim and Fatorda areas, with contact no 9370951729 and Monalisa Goswami, who has been appointed as general observer for Margao, Benaulim, Navelim, Cuncolim, Velim, Quepem, Curchorem, Sanvordem, Sanguem and Canacona areas, with contact number 9370951731.

Aprajita Sharrma, IP & TAFS, has been appointed as expenditure observer for all the assembly segments for South Goa with contact no 9370951724, while Naina Soin Kapil, IRS, with contact no 9607921013 and Ila M Parmar with contact no 9607921014 have been appointed as expenditure observers for North Goa.

Naveen Singla, IPS, has been appointed as police observer for all assembly segments in South Goa and North Goa.

The observers for South Goa will meet the general public, leaders of political parties and the contesting candidates for election-related grievances between April 5 and April 22 at the conference room of government rest house Monte hill in Margao.

Meanwhile, South district election officer and South Goa Collector, who is the returning officer for the South Goa Lok Sabha seat, Ajit Roy, Thursday said the election team has identified seven vulnerable and 21 critical polling stations out of the total 810 polling stations in the district, which has a total of 5.78 lakh voters.

Addressing the media, he said that his office has received eight complaints under the newly introduced cVigil App. “We have not identified any sensitive polling station in South Goa. However, we have seven vulnerable and 21 critical polling stations, which will be monitored with micro observations,” he said.

Roy said that Congress candidate for South Goa Francisco Sardinha has been issued a show-cause notice for violation of the model code of conduct. Roy said Sardinha created disharmony among different classes of groups on a Facebook page. He was directed to remove the content within one hour from the receipt of the show-cause notice and submit a compliance report and he did it, Roy said.

He further said that the election office has requisitioned 5,244 government department staff for the election process. “There would be around 2,100 police personnel from Goa police, who will be on the election duty and five to six companies of CRPF will be in the state.

Roy said that a total of 1,739 arms licences were issued by the South Goa Collector and that maximum number of the arms has been deposited.

Roy said that the requirement of vehicles for the district is 400, but presently 173 have been requisitioned out of which 110 have been reported. “We have hired 24 vehicles for various other duties. We require another 282 vehicles for election duties and the request has been sent to the CEO office,” he said.