11.10 lakh voters to decide fate of 251 candidates

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

After the fierce month-long campaigning, Goa is all set to go to the polls on Saturday wherein the Bharatiya Janata Party, this time, will be fighting the election against its former ally Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), which has forged an alliance with Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM) and Shiv Sena (SS). Among the other major contesting political parties are Congress and new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

A total of 11.10 lakh voters comprising 5.64 lakh women and 5.46 lakh men are expected to cast their vote to elect members to the 40-seat state legislative assembly. A total of 251 candidates are in the electoral fray of which 19 are women. Goa votes in a single phase on Saturday and the election process will start from 7 am and end at 5 pm. The results will be out on March 11.

Addressing a press conference in the city on Friday, chief electoral officer Kunal said that the state witnessed maximum seizure of liquor amounting to 73,715 litres valued at Rs 87.91 lakh, which is a 132 per cent increase over the previous assembly election. Narcotics worth over Rs 33 lakh have also been seized. The Election Commission-appointed surveillance and expenditure monitoring teams have so far seized cash worth Rs 1.84 crore of which Rs 1.61 crore was released following proper verification by Income Tax officials.

The chief electoral officer said that around 11,302 civil servants have been deployed for polling duty. Besides, 80 flying squads, 21 static surveillance teams at check-posts, 50 companies of CRPF and 3,747 state police officials including quick response teams have also set out to monitor the process and discourage mischief and inducement to voters.

“We will ensure full participation of women and the differently-abled by providing disabled-friendly ambience with pickup and drop facility to voters with disability and also giving first preference to them at the polling booths. As a special initiative, every constituency will have one pink polling booth that will be manned exclusively by women polling officials, while a polling booth in Ribandar will be fully managed by polling staff with disability,” Kunal said. He appealed to the voters not to stand outside polling stations gossiping and inducing voters.

Expressing confidence that an increase in poll percentage will be witnessed this time, Kunal said, “In 2012, around 83 per cent voting was recorded. This time, we are hoping atleast a five per cent jump, as we have adopted different modes of campaigning urging for ethical voting. This time 49,921 new voters have been enrolled out of which 32,354 are among first-time voters in the age group of 18-19.”

He said that the average number of electors in each constituency stands at 27,772. While the maximum number of 35,601 electors was identified in Vasco constituency, the least size of the electorate comprising 20,941 voters was recorded in the St Andre constituency.

Joint chief electoral officer Narayan Navati said, “We will conduct a mock poll one hour before the polling and minimum of 100 votes will be cast in EVMs and VVPATs in the presence of polling agents to check the functionality. We have requested the presiding officers to conduct the mock polls.”