108 ambulances to identify accident hotspots

PANAJI

Assuring that the 108 ambulance service would be given total freedom to serve patients around the state, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said that these ambulances have been asked to identify accident ‘hotspots’ in Goa, from related statistics compiled over the years. “Furthermore, the 108 ambulances would be asked to cover the locations, which have not been covered by these ambulances yet,” he added, pointing out that also the response time of the ambulances to patients would be reduced.

Rane further maintained that the health centre at Navelim would be provided with dialysis facility.

It was also informed that henceforth, the director of health services will be visiting all primary and community health centres around Goa, regularly.