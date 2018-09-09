108 ambulance service: govt likely to renew contract with GVK EMRI

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The state government is likely to renew the contract with GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI) 108 for ambulance service in the state for the next 10 years.

“In the last contract there was a clause that the government can renew the contract based on the performance. Since I took charge under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, we have brought 108 service back on the track. I have moved a file and we will soon renew the contract,” said Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.

Rane informed that GVK EMRI management in co-ordination with Department of Women and Child will also run the 181, a women helpline number, service in the state, which will soon be launched by the government.

He informed that the government has given administrative approval for setting up of primary health centres at Saligao and Poriem.

“Proposed Saligao PHC will cater to 45,000 people and proposed Poriem PHC will carter to around 30,000 people,” he informed.

He said that an emergency care centre, basically, a emergency room, would be set up in Panaji with the aim to provide emergency care to the patients within the golden hour to increase the chances of survival in the spread-out areas of the state capital. He said that the health department will soon tie up with a life science company to screen over 1 lakh women in Goa for breast cancer.