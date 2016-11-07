108 ambulance breakdown claims life of accident victim

NT NETWORK

VALPOI

A youth, who suffered critical injuries in an accident on the Chorla ghat on Monday, died after a 108 ambulance, which was supposed to shift him to hospital for further medical attention, broke down at the accident site.

The deceased has been identified as Amol Patil, aged 25 and a resident of Narayan Nagar in Honda.

According to the Valpoi police, the accident involving Patil occurred around 11.30 am while Patil was proceeding towards Belagavi on his motorcycle bearing registration number GA-04-D-3224.

While riding his bike along the Chorla ghat section, Patil suddenly dashed against an oncoming truck bearing registration number GA-04-T-3583 near Zamblikade area. With the impact of the collision, Patil was flung on the roadside, said police. On seeing Patil lie by the roadside, some passersby called 108 ambulance. As the ambulance reached the accident site, people who had gathered there shifted Patil into it. However, the ambulance suffered an engine breakdown due to which Patil had to struggle for life till another ambulance could reach him.

“I was told by my official that an ambulance was called but they could not shift Patil immediately for further medical attention and had to wait until another ambulance could arrive at the accident spot. When the second ambulance reached at the spot, Patil, however, had breathed his last,” said police inspector Pednekar, who further said that police later informed a hearse van to shift the deceased to the Goa Medical College Hospital at Bambolim.

An offence against truck driver Prasad Naik will be registered after conducting an inquiry into the incident, police said.

“The patient would have survived if oxygen was provided properly and the vehicle was in proper condition,” said an elderly man, who was present at the accident site.