100 public toilets to be built to end open defecation    

PANAJI: At the review meeting of the Swachh Bharat Mission held under the chairmanship of Union Minster for Urban Development Venkaiah Naidu, it has been decided that the state government will identify 100 sites and construct community toilets for making Goa open defecation free by December 2017.

Naidu along with Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar met with the officials of the department of urban development and the Goa Housing Board on Friday in Panaji.

Parsekar said the Union minister was informed about the government’s action plan to ensure that Goa is completely free of open defecation by December 2017.

He said, “As a step towards achieving ‘open defecation free’ status, it was decided that around 100 sites across Goa would be indentified for construction of community toilets on the lines of similar toilets in New Delhi Municipal Corporation area.”

The Chief Minister said the government has been asked to explore the corporate social responsibility funding opportunities for the toilets in addition to the funds available from the Centre and the state government.

Naidu, who is also the Information and Broadcasting Minister, suggested to the state government to collaborate with Hindustan Building and Construction Company, a government Navratna company, for developing permanent infrastructure for the IFFI. The Union minister emphasised that the permanent infrastructure needs to be made ready on time for the 50th edition of the IFFI which will take place in November 2019.

He has desired that a roadmap and action plan for developing infrastructure should be crystallised and finalised before the forthcoming IFFI so that the same can be announced.