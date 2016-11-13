10-man Delhi rally to hold Kolkata 2-2

IANS

NEW DELHI

Delhi Dynamos and Chennaiyin FC got a point each after playing out a 2-2 draw in an Indian Super League (ISL) football clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Sunday.

Despite being reduced to 10 men in the 44th minute after striker Badara Badji saw two yellow cards, Delhi maintained their unbeaten record at home as Milan Singh (63rd minute) and Florent Malouda (74th) cancelled out the lead provided each time to Kolkata by Iain Hume (17th) and Javi Lara (71st minute).

The draw left Delhi at the top with 17 points from 10 matches while Kolkata picked up their fourth point in the last four matches to occupy the fourth spot with 13 points.

Kolkata, who are the only team to have defeated Delhi this edition, were on course for another upset when Hume gave them the lead in 17th minute. It was South African midfielder Sameehg Doutie who played a delightful through ball for Hume, who after seeing goalkeeper Toni Doblas come out, placed the ball perfectly into the nets.

Kolkata had the upperhand after Delhi striker Badji picked up his second booking of the match for a needless handball and was sent off in the first half itself.

In the second session, the match saw frenetic developments, starting in the 60th minute when Marcelinho was brought down by Prabir Das and won a penalty. Malouda stepped up to take the penalty but his low effort was blocked by goalkeeper Debjit Majumder.

Delhi, however, were not to be denied the equaliser three minutes later as Milan beat a diving Debjit with a left-footed screamer from outside the box.

The visitors had a player advantage and made it count in the 71st minute to take the lead for the second time. It was Lalrindika Ralte from the left who pushed the ball for Helder Postiga. The ball, however, fell for an unmarked Lara, who smashed it into the nets, giving no chance to the rival goalkeeper.

Later, Malouda redeemed himself for his missed penalty with the equaliser in the 74th minute. The former France midfielder controlled a ball with his back to the wall, got the ball past two defenders and calmly slotted it past the goalkeeper to make it 2-2.

Both the teams couldn’t find the net for the lead as the match ended a draw.