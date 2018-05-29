1 held for theft at Chicalim; Rs 13.43 lakh recovered

NT NETWORK

VASCO

The Vasco police, on Monday, informed that they have arrested 25-year-old woman Pabitra Kumari, a petrol pump attendant and resident of Chicalim, in connection with the theft of Rs 14,19,700 from the office of Karma Auto Park located at Chicalim.

The police said that the complaint in this regard was lodged by Neena Karla Vaz, a daughter of former Mormugao MLA Giovanni Karl Vaz, stating that some unknown persons effected entry into the office of Karma Group at Karma Auto Park at Chicalim on the intervening period from May 26 to May 28 between 5.30 pm and 9.05 am by breaking a windowpane and committed theft of cash of Rs 14,19,700.

The police swung into action following the complaint and nabbed the woman for allegedly committing the theft.

The police have registered offences under sections 454,457,380 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused. The police said that they have succeeded in recovering an amount of Rs 13,43,855 from the accused.

Police sub-inspector Sarvesh Sawant is investigating the case under the supervision of PI Nolasco Raposo and deputy superintendent of police Vasco Sunita Sawant.

This is the second case of theft reported within two months at Karma Group at Karma Auto Park at Chicalim.

Earlier, the Vasco police had arrested three petrol pump attendants for misappropriating cash of over Rs 3 lakh.