1 dead as trains collide

BHUBANESWAR: At least one person was killed and 22 others injured, two of them critically, in a collision between Bhubaneswar-Bhadrak passenger train and a goods train near Kathojodi station at Cuttack Thursday evening, East Coast Railway officials said.

The passenger train (number 78408) hit the goods train (BCN-DANKUNI) running on the same track, leading to derailment of two coaches, Chief Public Relations Officer of East Coast Railway (ECoR), J P Mishra said.

“One body has been retrieved from the mangled coaches of the passenger train as rescue operation was taken up on a war footing,” said Cuttack District Collector N C Mishra who visited the accident site.

As many as 17 persons injured in the accident have so far being brought to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and the condition of two is stated to be very critical, said hospital emergency officer B N Maharana.