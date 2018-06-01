1 Betalbatim gang rape accused involved in 8 rapes, 3 murders

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Eshwar Makwana, one of the three accused in the Betalbatim gang rape case, has committed eight rapes, 12 robberies and three murders including a double murder. The trio has also committed some petty crimes in Goa and several other offences in Indore.

South Goa Superintendent of Police Arvind Gawas on Thursday said that Indore police team headed by assistant sub-inspector which had arrived in Margao on Monday late night in connection with the investigation left Goa on Thursday after interrogating the three accused.

It may be noted that Ram Bharya, aged 24, Sanjeev Pal, aged 25 and Eshwar, aged 24, who had come down from Madhya Pradesh as tourists have been arrested for the Betalbatim gang rape and are in 12-day police

custody.

Bedgonda police team, Indore has revealed that there are 5 cases registered against Eshwar at the police station including a double murder, extortion case, single murder, rape case and an illicit liquor case.

This was admitted by Eshwar on Tuesday during joint interrogation by Indore police, PI Navlesh Dessai and other officers associated with the investigation of the case.

A police officer associated with the investigation who was present during the interrogation said that the accused have committed several offences in Indore besides some petty crimes in Goa.

“We will continue interrogation for a couple of days. Goa police will not hand over the trio to Indore police unless all cases are investigated. Eshwar had married an army officer’s daughter. He has undergone imprisonment in one or two cases,” the police officer

said.

He said that the victim girl and her boyfriend’s statements have been recorded. Detailed medical report has been collected, he added. Police sources said that the three accused had taken a room on rent by producing their Aadhar cards.

He said that police have recovered all weapons including coita and knife which will be used as evidence.